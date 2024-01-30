M&T Bank Corp Has $387,000 Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RLAY opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.65. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Read Our Latest Report on RLAY

About Relay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.