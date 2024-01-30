M&T Bank Corp Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

