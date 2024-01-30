M&T Bank Corp Has $446,000 Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $241.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.26.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

