M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,451.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 95,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 89,660 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

