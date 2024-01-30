M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,192 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in National Vision by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

