M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,584 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after acquiring an additional 366,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matador Resources stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

