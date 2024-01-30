M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 110.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB stock opened at $242.90 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $250.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLOB

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.