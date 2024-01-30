M&T Bank Corp Sells 143 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.31.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $131.19 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

