M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,755 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IAC were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 17,714.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after buying an additional 755,327 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after buying an additional 609,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.31. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.