M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,827 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Exponent by 20.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 26.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 22.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Stock Up 2.1 %

Exponent stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

