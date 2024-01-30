M&T Bank Corp Sells 870 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 176,750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after acquiring an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 213,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

