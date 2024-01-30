MTY Food Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.14.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY opened at C$58.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.76. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.91 and a 12 month high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.