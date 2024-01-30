Murphy Oil Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $38.98 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

