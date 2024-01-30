National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas's revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,867.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

