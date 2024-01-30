NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,770 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Up 0.0 %

Clorox stock opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.26 and its 200 day moving average is $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 212.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

