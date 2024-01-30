NBC Securities Inc. Invests $304,000 in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

