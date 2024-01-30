NBC Securities Inc. Invests $310,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

