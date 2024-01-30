NBC Securities Inc. Invests $349,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,100 shares of company stock worth $10,214,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

