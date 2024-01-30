NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,094 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after buying an additional 181,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after buying an additional 223,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $159.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

