NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,121 shares of company stock valued at $18,143,386. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

