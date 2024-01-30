NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,585 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesabi Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

MSB stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 162.79%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

