NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDS stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,625.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

