Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

NFLX opened at $575.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,067 shares of company stock valued at $134,466,028. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.