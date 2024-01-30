Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Newegg Commerce Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEGG opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Newegg Commerce has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.