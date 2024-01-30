NewMarket (NEU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $560.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. NewMarket has a one year low of $334.36 and a one year high of $599.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 22.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.