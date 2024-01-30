Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,746,000 after buying an additional 792,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after buying an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Up 1.3 %

Newmont stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

