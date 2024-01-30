NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.3 days.
NGK Insulators Price Performance
Shares of NGKIF stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. NGK Insulators has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.
About NGK Insulators
