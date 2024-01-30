NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in January

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.3 days.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

Shares of NGKIF stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. NGK Insulators has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and others. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators, as well as hardware for insulator assemblies, and power equipment comprising bushing; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures NOx concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

