Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NIO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in NIO by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NIO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

