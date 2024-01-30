Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 533,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PINE stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 215.69%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

