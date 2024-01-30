Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,971 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 415.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,932,137.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 924,910 shares of company stock valued at $30,053,238. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

