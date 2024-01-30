Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPMT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 197.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $116,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE GPMT opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.