Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $245.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.44 and its 200-day moving average is $178.22. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $246.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,012 shares of company stock valued at $30,120,242 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
