Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $184.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

