Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,060,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.86. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

