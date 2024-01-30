Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after purchasing an additional 629,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Surgery Partners by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 458,864 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 2.78. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,520,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

