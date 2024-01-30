Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $133,000 in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NMFC stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.27%.

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.