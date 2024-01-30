Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

