Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,370 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.73. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.41%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

