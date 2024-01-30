Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE NREF opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $267.93 million, a PE ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 494.61, a quick ratio of 494.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

