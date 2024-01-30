Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 224,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

In related news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,453.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $321,356 over the last 90 days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

