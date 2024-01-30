Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

