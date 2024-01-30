Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average of $135.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.81, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $153.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

