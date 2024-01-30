Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.99. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

