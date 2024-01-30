Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,200 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $70,546,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 608,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

