Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,371 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Trimble by 319,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 309,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $781,087 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.