Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,847 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

