Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

