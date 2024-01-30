Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.09. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

