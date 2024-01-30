Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

