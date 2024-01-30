Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Evergy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.